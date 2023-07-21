TV details for Challenge Cup/1895 Cup semi-finals including Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and others
The BBC will cover the Challenge Cup ties, with the BBC’s Our League website streaming the 1895 games on a pay-per-view basis.
Here’s when and where you can watch each game.
Men’s Challenge Cup.
Saturday, July 22.
St Helens v Leigh Leopards.
BBC One from 2pm, 2.30pm kick-off.
Sunday, July 23.
BBC Two from 4.30pm, 5pm kick-off.
Women’s Challenge Cup.
Saturday, July 22.
St Helens v York Valkyrie.
BBC red button from 11.40am, kick-off 11.45am.
Sunday, July 23.
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
BBC iPlayer from 2.05pm, kick-off 2.15pm.
1895 Cup.
Saturday, July 22.
London Broncos v Halifax Panthers.
RFL Our League website (£4.95 in advance, £10 on match day) from 4.45pm, kick-off 5pm.
Sunday, July 23: York Knights v Batley Bulldogs.
RFL Our League website (£4.95 in advance, £10 on match day) from 11.45am, kick-off noon.