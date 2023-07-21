Leeds news you can trust since 1890
TV details for Challenge Cup/1895 Cup semi-finals including Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and others

It is a bumper weekend for armchair rugby league fans with all six Betfred Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup semi-finals being televised or streamed live.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The BBC will cover the Challenge Cup ties, with the BBC’s Our League website streaming the 1895 games on a pay-per-view basis.

Here’s when and where you can watch each game.

Men’s Challenge Cup.

Armchair rugby league fans are in for a treat this weekend with six Cup ties being broadcast.Armchair rugby league fans are in for a treat this weekend with six Cup ties being broadcast.
Saturday, July 22.

St Helens v Leigh Leopards.

BBC One from 2pm, 2.30pm kick-off.

Sunday, July 23.

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors.

BBC Two from 4.30pm, 5pm kick-off.

Women’s Challenge Cup.

Saturday, July 22.

St Helens v York Valkyrie.

BBC red button from 11.40am, kick-off 11.45am.

Sunday, July 23.

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

BBC iPlayer from 2.05pm, kick-off 2.15pm.

1895 Cup.

Saturday, July 22.

London Broncos v Halifax Panthers.

RFL Our League website (£4.95 in advance, £10 on match day) from 4.45pm, kick-off 5pm.

Sunday, July 23: York Knights v Batley Bulldogs.

RFL Our League website (£4.95 in advance, £10 on match day) from 11.45am, kick-off noon.

