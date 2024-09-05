Armchair rugby league fans can look forward to live Super League coverage across three platforms this weekend, including the BBC.

Leeds Rhinos’ final home game of the season, against Hull FC and Castleford Tigers’ meeting with Leigh Leopards at the Jungle will feature via the red button on Sky Sports+ and on the RFL’s streaming service SuperLeague+. BBC 2 cameras will be at Salford Red Devils on Saturday for a game against Catalans Dragons which could have a huge bearing on Rhinos’ top-six chances. Here’s how to watch Betfred Super League round 25.