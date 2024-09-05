TV channel, live streams & kick-offs for games including Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC, plus rugby league on BBC 2
Leeds Rhinos’ final home game of the season, against Hull FC and Castleford Tigers’ meeting with Leigh Leopards at the Jungle will feature via the red button on Sky Sports+ and on the RFL’s streaming service SuperLeague+. BBC 2 cameras will be at Salford Red Devils on Saturday for a game against Catalans Dragons which could have a huge bearing on Rhinos’ top-six chances. Here’s how to watch Betfred Super League round 25.
Friday, September 6: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (7.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.
Saturday, September 7: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 2.30pm; Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm, BBC 2 from 5pm and SuperLeague+
Sunday, September 8: Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.