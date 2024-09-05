TV channel, live streams & kick-offs for games including Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC, plus rugby league on BBC 2

By Peter Smith
Published 5th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Armchair rugby league fans can look forward to live Super League coverage across three platforms this weekend, including the BBC.

Leeds Rhinos’ final home game of the season, against Hull FC and Castleford Tigers’ meeting with Leigh Leopards at the Jungle will feature via the red button on Sky Sports+ and on the RFL’s streaming service SuperLeague+. BBC 2 cameras will be at Salford Red Devils on Saturday for a game against Catalans Dragons which could have a huge bearing on Rhinos’ top-six chances. Here’s how to watch Betfred Super League round 25.

placeholder image
Read More
Super League referee appointments including Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC, Wigan Warrio...

Friday, September 6: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (7.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here's how to watch Super League on TV this weekend. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Here's how to watch Super League on TV this weekend. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Saturday, September 7: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 2.30pm; Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm, BBC 2 from 5pm and SuperLeague+

Sunday, September 8: Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:BBCHull FCSuper LeagueCastleford Tigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice