Winger Tom Lineham (knee) and centres Thomas Minns (hand) and Corey Hall (concussion) have all been ruled out following last week’s defeat by St Helens.

Reece Lyne is still suspended, but Jack Croft could make his Betfred Super League return in the centres after impressing in the reserves last week and winger Lewis Murphy is in contention for his debut.

Coach Willie Poching said: “Tom’s not doing too well, he’s going to be out a little while.

Wakefield's former Leeds centre Corey Hall is ruled out because of concussion. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Corey got a knock to the head and had a concussion almost in the last tackle of the game last week.

“He was knocked out and wasn’t in a good way after the game so he’s got to serve a mandatory 11 days out.

“Thomas has a hand injury, it won’t need an operation, but we’re waiting to see how long it heals - three or four weeks we are hoping.”

James Batchelor could switch into the three-quarters, but Croft is another option.

Jack Croft could make his Super League comeback following a knee reconstruction. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We will make a call on Jack [this] morning,” Poching said. “He has trained well this week and given himself a chance.”

The coach confirmed it is “highly likely” half-back Mason Lino and forward Kelepi Tanginoa will feature against Leeds after also playing in the reserves’ 42-16 defeat of Hull KR.

Both tonight’s teams are looking for their first win of the season and Poching said: “Leeds are in the same position as us.

“They will come here hungry, on form and focused to try and steal the two points off us. That’s the challenge we’ve got to be ready for and roll our sleeves up for. We’ve had a couple of good performances on the back of effort and that’s what it’s going to take again.”

Kelepi Tanginoa could be recalled by Trinity on Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.