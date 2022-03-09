Morgan Escare scores for Wigan at Wakefield in 2017. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Escare made five appearances for Trinity on loan from Wigan Warriors in 2019.

He is now at Salford Red Devils, but has been drafted in by Trinity who are without full-back Max Jowitt for the next two games because of suspension.

Escare is included in Trinity's squad for Friday's visit of Toulouse Olympique.

Trinity coach Willie Poching said: “We’re going through a shortage of stocks in our full-back position so we had a look around and to be able to get someone of Morgan’s experience, position and standing in the game will be more than helpful for us going ahead.

“I’m really grateful and thankful to Salford for allowing us to have Morgan for the next few weeks to begin with.

“Morgan is excited to be playing Super League again and we’re excited to have him run out for us on Friday.”