Toulouse v Castleford Tigers: George Griffin has sights set on the top four

Tigers, who visit Betfred Super League’s bottom club Toulouse Olympique tomorrow, have impressed in flashes this season, but are yet to find any real consistency.

Last Saturday was a prime example as they dominated the first half against Wigan Warriors to build a 12-0 lead, but then conceded 32 points without reply.

That cost Castleford their place in the top six and Griffin admitted they need to start playing from the first whistle to last if they are going to qualify for the play-offs.

George Griffin is tackled by Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We felt comfortable at half-time,” he recalled.

“The majority of the game was in their half and we were winning the territory battle, but then in the second half we just went away from what was working for us.

“We have highlighted that in our review this week and tried to put it right in training.

“We’ve looked good in training so I am confident if we can go to Toulouse and string an 80-minute performance together, hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

Danny Richardson is expected to return to face Toulouse tomorrow. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Griffin admitted he can’t pinpoint why Tigers are losing their way for spells in games.

“We are all frustrated with it,” he said. “Why would we go away from what’s working for us?

“I am not one to blame injuries, but last week we lost a half so Macca [Paul McShane] had to jump into there, but we should still be able to hold on to a lead like that.

“We only had to defend, we didn’t have to score any more points, but I can’t put my finger on one thing – there’s a lot of things we need to improve on and it needs to happen quickly.”

Tigers have proved, when they get their game together, they can match most of the leading sides.

“The first 40 last week, we were on fire,” Griffin said.

“Wigan are a class team and to go in at half-time with a lead is obviously an achievement, but we need to do it for 80 minutes. There’s no team in this league you can string a 40-minute performance together against and expect to win. We need to put it right.”

The table is so tight, below leaders St Helens, two or three victories can make a huge difference. Griffin said: “Get a few wins and you could be fighting for a top-four finish.

“There’s a couple of teams below us who, if they get a couple of wins, are going to jump above us.

“It is all up for grabs at the minute and if we can be consistent and do what works for us and do it for 80 minutes, I think we should come out on top. It is in our hands and it’s only us can put it right.”

Coach Lee Radford has named only a 20-man squad, with long-term casualty Danny Richardson set to return at half-back in place of Gareth O’Brien (calf injury). Cheyse Blair, Brad Martin and Jason Qareqare are also in contention for a call-up.

Prop Sam Hall, who this week signed a new two-year contract, has joined London Broncos on a one-month loan.

Toulouse Olympique (from): from Schaumkel, Jussaume, Marcon, Norman, Albert, Navarrete, Hansen, Dixon, Peyroux, Marion, Pelissier, Puech, Paulo, Bergal, Hankinson, Springer, Russell, Ashall-Bott, Peats, Gigot, Alvaro.