On the run: Wakefield's David Fifita on the attack. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Searing temperatures at Stade Ernest Wallon seemed to sap the energy from the Yorkshire side late in the second half as the Olympians coped better with the fierce sunshine and 30-degree heat.

Toulouse lost hooker Lloyd White to injury in the early exchanges and Chris Hankinson, returning from injury, put them ahead with a ninth-minute penalty.

Wakefield winger Lewis Murphy struck back in the 20th minute with the first try of the game in the left corner before Olly Ashall-Bott mopped up some sloppy Toulouse handling 10 minutes later to twist from the tackle and touch down from short-range,.

Good catch: Toulouse's Paul Marcon gathers the ball int he win over Wakefield. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Wakefield summoned David Fifita from the bench, and Toulouse immediately responded by giving fellow replacement Daniel Alvaro his debut.

Fifita made his mark with some powerful bursts forward and the ball was spun to the wing just before half-time for winger Liam Kay to score in the right corner, Lino adding an impressive touchline goal.

Lino also missed a penalty from halfway as the hooter for the interval sounded.

Toulouse started the second half strongly with a lightning strike down the left wing by Matty Russell, Hankinson converting and then adding a penalty before Wakefield hit straight back with a sweeping move down the left flank where Lee Gaskell found Corey Hall to score in the corner and level the scores.

Tony Gigot’s 40-20 kick in the 73rd-minute led to Ashall-Bott scoring his second try of the game from a similar short range, Hankinson again converting what proved to be the final score.

Trinity coach Willie Poching said: “We had a plan but it didn’t work out for several reasons.

“They controlled the ball better than we did and we fell into a trap which is really disappointing.

“Our second half wasn’t good enough and it is something that has been an issue this season.

“There’s always pressure in games but as far as we trained and prepared I was happy and comfortable with our approach - but we didn’t really execute in good ball, there was a little bit of edginess.

“The tempo of the game didn’t suit us, we should play with a bit more step and jump and I won’t use the weather as an excuse.”

Looking ahead,. with Leeds their next opponents, he continued: “It’s you guys in the media who build up these games. There is so much to play for in the rest of the season and it’s up to us to move on from this.

“I don’t think we have any major injury issues from this game, we’ve just got to get up and go at Headingley against a team with a new coach and a spring in its step.

“There’s still a lot to play for, a lot in front of us, and we’ve got to get those wins and get them soon.”

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles, himself a former Wakefield player, said: “This win is huge.

“it was an important game and we worked really hard to make sure we prepared for it really well.”

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Russell, Hankinson, Jussaume, Marcon, Gigot, Albert, Navarrete, White, Puech, Dixon, Stefani, Marion. Subs: Cunningham, Hansen, Sangare, Alvaro.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Murphy, Lyne, Hall, Kay, Gaskell, Lino, Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor. Subs: Crowther, Fifita, Whitbread, Bowes.