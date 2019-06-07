Tough ties for Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams in 1895 Cup draw

Have your say

Neighbours Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams will have to do it the hard way if they are to reach Wembley this year.

Both were handed an away tie at one of their Betfred Championship rivals in the draw for the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup.

Bulldogs will visit York City Knights who are third in the Championship and Rams must travel to Widnes Vikings.

In other ties, Doncaster - the sole survivors from League One - will host Sheffield Eagles and Barrow Raiders visit Leigh Centurions.

Ties will be played during the week beginning June 24.

The final of the competition is to be staged at Wembley on August 24.