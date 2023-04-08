Rather than separate rounds on Maundy Thursday/Good Friday and Easter Monday, the six fixtures this year will be spread across the holiday weekend.

The change came after pressure from players and coaches, but means half of the top-flight clubs will miss out on a lucrative holiday home fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos play host to Huddersfield Giants on Sunday, which means a short turnaround to Friday’s visit of Hull FC, but Smith says Super League have done the right thing.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I admire what the players put themselves through,” Smith said. “It is a tough game and it’s ridiculous to be playing every three or four days.

“State of Origin [in Australia] is the only thing left now and even the NRL clubs are being more conservative about players backing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think player longevity is a key part of what we are doing here, as well as trying to win every week. Having both at the front of our mind is important.”

Rhinos have had more than a week to prepare for Sunday after their 20-12 defeat at Hull KR last time out, but Smith is expecting the unexpected.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In three meetings last year, both teams had a win and there was also an extra-time draw and Smith predicted: “We expect another tough, hard game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huddersfield are a very tough team to beat. They know who they are and they’re probably a bit further down the path of their team identity than we are.

“They have got some consistency with how they play and some real strike threat that’s hard to account for.

“A few of their players can find things that are out of the ordinary so you have got contrasting things to prepare for. It is good, preparing to play Huddersfield, because there’s a lot to account for.”

Giants boss Ian Watson is reading nothing into Rhinos’ result last Friday. He noted: “Huddersfield and Leeds are always really good games, both teams fight tooth and nail in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no better place to come than Headingley, it’s a great stadium, you have a big crowd and they are nice and loud. For me, it’s an exciting place to come and play.”

Of Rhinos, he added: “They are a top team. They’ve got a big, strong, mobile back-field, the pack’s physical and mobile and their spine has got quality running through it.