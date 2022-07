With eight round to play, Rhinos winger Ash Handley is the competition's top metre-maker, according to official Super League stats complied by Opta.

Handley, who is also Super League's third-highest try scorer, has had an outstanding campaign for Leeds, in tough circumstances.

He is one of two Leeds players in the leading 20, but Castleford Tigers beat that with three.

Here's how Super League's top 20 metre-makers look ahead of round 20.

1. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 2,643 metres made, from 321 carries. Average gain 8.23 metres.

2. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 2,586 metres, from 272 carries. Average gain 9.51.

3. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 2,297 metres, from 241 carries. Average gain 9.53.

4. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons) 2,255 metres, from 265 carries. Average gain 8.51.