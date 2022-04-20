Tony Smith drops bombshell to leave Hull KR looking for new coach for 2023

Tony Smith will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 55-year-old informed the players this morning that he will not be renewing his contract, leaving the Robins looking for a new coach for 2023 and beyond.

The news comes as a bombshell with Rovers fresh from a fifth straight victory that left them sixth in the Super League table.

Smith has been linked with the vacancy at former club Leeds Rhinos but he insisted he has not agreed a deal elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Smith during the game against Toulouse on Easter Monday.

"I won't be coaching here beyond the end of this year," said Smith. "I'm going to step aside and hand it on to the next person to pick up.

"It's the best thing for the organisation. I've enjoyed coaching this special group of players and I love the support I've been given here by all of the supporters, it's been great.

"Before anyone asks, I've not got the job at Leeds and I won't be getting announced into another job. It's just a decision I've come to.

"I haven't been in negotiations. We've not been talking about money, it's just the right thing to do."

Smith hinted that his decision was down to disagreements off the field.

He added: "I haven't been able to have the influence I'd like in the entire organisation and sometimes that happens within organisations.

"Not everyone are best friends and some people operate better without other people around and I'm hoping that's the case.

"It's not healthy for the club and it's not healthy for me either."

Smith took over from Tim Sheens in June 2019 after initially signing a short-term contract.

The former Huddersfield Giants and Leeds boss penned a three-year deal towards the end of that season and went on to steer the club to safety.

Rovers struggled in Smith's first full season in charge in 2020 as Covid wreaked havoc but the Robins played in his image as they defied the odds to reach the play-offs last year.