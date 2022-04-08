The 21-year-old has not played since suffering ankle damage in a pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers in January.

Though Mikolaj Oledzki is ever-present, Rhinos have struggled for size in the front-row with Matt Prior and Zane Tetevano both having served a suspension already this year, but Holroyd’s return will bring them back up to strength.

“I am good, I am getting there now,” Holroyd confirmed. “I am still a couple of weeks off, but I started running last week.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Holroyd on the ball for Rhinos last season. Picture by Steve Riding.

He stressed: “I am taking it cautiously, I had an operation, so I want to make sure I come back right.

“I don’t want any recurrence, I want to be ready to go. Hopefully I should be back towards the start of next month, or the end of this one.”

Holroyd, 21, made his debut in 2018 and has 29 first team appearances to his name, including a Challenge Cup semi-final two years ago. The former England academy forward is building a reputation as one of the game’s most promising up and coming front-rowers and his eventual return will give the pack a huge lift.

“It is difficult to watch, I am probably not the best watcher anyway,” he said of having to observe Rhinos’ tough start to the campaign from the sidelines.

“It is frustrating to be missing out, but hopefully when I get back I stay there and cement my place.”

Holroyd showed good form over the second half of last year, after recovering from a broken leg.

“I think I was building nicely and starting to get my foot in the door,” he recalled.

“I was playing in games pretty consistently and I was quite happy with that, but I had plenty to work on.

“I had a pretty good off-season and pre-season so it was pretty disheartening getting an injury just before the start of the season, so I’ve just got to get back there again.”

Holroyd praised interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan for keeping him and other long-term casualties involved with the team, which he reckons will make it easier to step straight back into the side.

“He has been good,” he said.

“We know where the team’s at and we are still part of it.

“We’ve been around, every meeting we are there.

“It is a team-first environment at the moment under Jonesy.”

Holroyd played alongside Jones-Buchanan at opposite ends of their careers.

“He has been coaching us for quite a while now and he is very detailed in how he puts his point across,” he added.

“He makes sure you understand his point and he listens to yours as well, so I am enjoying it.”

Of Jones-Buchanan’s transition from teammate to boss, Holroyd said: “It’s not really weird because I’ve always had a lot of respect for him and always listened to him, whatever he had to say. It was quite an easy transition for me, being a young lad and watching him step into the role.”

Rhinos are without a game this weekend, but play host to Huddersfield Giants next Thursday before an Easter Monday derby at Castleford Tigers.