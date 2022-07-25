Tom Halliwell stars as Leeds Rhinos overpower Wigan Warriors in Wheelchair Super League

Halliwell scored all Leeds’ tries after the interval, when they led only 34-28.

Most of Halliwell’s touchdowns were assisted by Nathan Collins, three from perfectly judged kicks.

Collins finished with 22 points from a try and nine goals.

Rhinos' Tom Halliwell. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com

Ewen Clibbens opened the scoring for the hosts and Rhinos’ Jodie Boyd-Ward crossed for a quick-fire brace in the initial exchanges.

Wigan, who led 18-6 after 20 minutes, were spurred on by England international Declan Roberts who finished with 28 points from four tries and six goals.

Martin Norris (two) Matt Wooloff the Warriors’ other try scorers.

Leeds’ player/coach James Simpson broke his holiday arrangements to travel six hours to play and was rewarded with a try, as was Josh Butler who came off the bench.