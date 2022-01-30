Tom Briscoe is challenged by Hull's Adam Swift during Rhinos' win on Sunday. Picture by Steve Riding.

Briscoe also kicked two goals - his first for Leeds - in front of a crowd of 5,132 at Headingley.

“It was brilliant, the performance, getting a try and the atmosphere as well,” Briscoe said. “It was a great turnout and I’d like to thank everyone who came for their support.

“It made it a really special day - the atmosphere was great and it was great to get the performance and the win.”

Briscoe started at centre before moving on to Rhinos’ right-wing after new signing David Fusitu’a was given a rest early in the second half.

The former England man - whose testimonial has been awarded for service to the game - went over for Rhinos’ third try and converted their sixth and seventh.

“I’ve scored a number of tries over the years, but it was special to get over in my testimonial game,” he said.

Of his goal kicks, Briscoe admitted he was pleased to see the last two tries scored between the posts.

Insisting he had not practised, Briscoe said: “I was a bit surprised when Rhyse [Martin] said ‘here, take the kick’ - [there was] a bit of pressure, but they were nice, easy kicks, thankfully.”

But Briscoe won’t be putting his hand up for another go if Martin and Aidan Sezer aren’t available for marksman duties when the serious business begins in less than two weeks’ time.

“Maybe not, with the pressure that comes with kicking,” he admitted.

Rhinos ran in seven tries, after going 6-0 behind early on and Briscoe felt it was a valuable hit-out, 13 days before they face Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one.

“That’s what we were looking for,” he stated. “We knew this was going to be our strongest line-up against a tough Hull side who were going to come to play and be physical with us. I thought our start was a bit scratchy, but we responded well and managed to put in a good performance in the end.”