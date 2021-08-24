Briscoe will reach the milestone when Rhinos face Wigan Warriors at DW Stadium on Wednesday and also needs three tries for 150 in Betfred Super League.

Briscoe joined Rhinos ahead of the 2014 season and is their second-longest-serving player, behind Liam Sutcliffe.

As well as 184 games for Rhinos, his career record includes 147 in Hull’s colours and 18 with England.

Tom Briscoe scores in Rhinos' win at Leigh two weeks ago. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Agar described the 31-year-old winger - and 2015 Lance Todd Trophy winner - as “one of the game’s good guys”.

He said: “He never has any discipline or off-field issues, he is a model professional.

“I signed him on at Hull, from Featherstone Lions under-16s.

“He didn’t have any offers to turn professional, Tommy flourished a bit late, towards the back end of that era.

“He started picking man of the matches up, but went under the radar a bit.

“We gave him a go in our academy at Hull and within 12 months he’d played first grade, within 18 he had played at Wembley and was on the verge of the Great Britain team.”

Agar admitted he did not expect the youngster to go as far in the game as he has, initially seeing him as a centre who would possibly move into the back-row later in his career.

“He ended up being this explosive, too hard to tackle at times, winger,” he added.

“Couple that with a strong attitude and he is a really strong-minded, composed kid under pressure in big games.

“You can pay tribute to his longevity and he has had some pretty big injuries in there too.

“I think his strike record is really good and as a senior player in our club, Tommy is quiet, but when he speaks it’s worth listening to.

“He has had a wonderful career and it is not over yet.”