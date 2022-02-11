Loose-forward Joe Westerman began his career with Tigers and made his debut 15 years ago today, in a 30-6 Northern Rail Cup win at Doncaster.

He played 103 times for his hometown club before two spells with Hull and stints at Warrington Wolves, Toronto Wolfpack and Wakefield Trinity.

He rejoined Tigers at the end of last season and his second debut, against visitors Salford Red Devils, will be an emotional moment.

Joe Westerman celebrates with fans after Tigers ' win over Widnes in the 2007 National League One Grand Final. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I can’t wait, it’s a dream really, coming back to a place that’s in my heart,” Westerman said of his return.

“I always dreamed about coming back and finishing my career here and trying to win some trophies.

“It has been an easy option for me and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

Tigers were in the second division when Westerman played his first game for them and he admitted there is a different feel to the club now.

Joe Westerman scores for Tigers agianst St Helens in 2008. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

A crowd of more than 9,000 is expected at the Jungle this evening and Westerman recalled: “When I was last here we were around the bottom end of the table and making sure we didn’t get relegated.

“The club was not in as good a position as it is now.

“The club’s growing and you see that with the stuff they’re doing around the place.

Joe Westerman in action for Wakefield against Huddersfield last year. Picture by Steve Riding.

“The stadium as it is, packed out, there’s no better place to play.”

The 32-year-old lives in the town and can sense the expectation surrounding Tigers’ new era under coach Lee Radford, his former Hull boss who will take charge for the first time this evening.

“It gives you shivers down your back,” he said.

“You can feel they [the fans] are up, ready for it and ready for the season to start.

“We are, as players - we’ve got a good squad, good staff and the club is on the up and if we’re not up there at the top end of the table at the end of it it will be disappointing.

“The players believe we can be up there challenging for trophies.”

Westerman reckons winning silverware with Castleford would be “the pinnacle of my career”.

He said: “It has always been a club that’s been in my heart, from supporting them from being six, home and away.

“To win something with your hometown club, I can’t think there’s anything better.

“This group of players and the coaching staff, I think we can push for that.”

Other new signings set to feature tonight are Jake Mamo, Bureta Faraimo, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Mahe Fonua and Alex Sutcliffe.

Long-serving forward Nathan Massey misses out because of a hip muscle problem and Sosaia Feki, Jacques O’Neill and Callum McLelland are all on Tigers’ long-term casualty list.

Potential debutants for Salford include ex-Tigers half-back Marc Sneyd and Fijian forward King Vuniyayawa, who was signed from Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Griffin, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, O’Brien.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor, Addy, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Atkin, Johnson, Sarginson, Costello, Luckley, Cross.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Kick-off: Today, 8pm.