Castleford Tigers' Bureta Faraimo received a two-match penalty notice after being charged with a grade B reckless high tackle in last Friday's loss at Hull KR.

Teammate Liam Watts was chartged with a grade A careless high tackle and suspended for one game.

Both players - who were sin-binned during Tigers' 26-10 defeat - will miss Sunday's home meeting with their former club Hull FC.

Bureta Faraimo is sin-binned by referee Liam Moore in Tigers' loss at Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum was charged with a grade A careless high tackle against Leeds Rhinos last Thursday.

No action was taken at the time against McIlorum, who has been issued with a one-match penalty notice.

Catalans' Mitchell Pearce, who was sin-binned agianst Leeds, received an official caution for a "careless high tackle (stepped and reaching)".

Other charges were issued to:

Curtis Sironen (St Helens), grade B late hit on passer, one-match penalty notice.

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils), grade B dangerous contact (other contrary behaviour - leads with feet), one-match penalty notice.

Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), grade A late hit on passer, one match penalty notice.

Caution:

Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors), careless high tackle (initial contact with ball or chest).