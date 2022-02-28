Match review panel: Verdicts announced from Super League round three
The RFL's match review panel has issued six charges following Betfred Super League round three.
Castleford Tigers' Bureta Faraimo received a two-match penalty notice after being charged with a grade B reckless high tackle in last Friday's loss at Hull KR.
Teammate Liam Watts was chartged with a grade A careless high tackle and suspended for one game.
Both players - who were sin-binned during Tigers' 26-10 defeat - will miss Sunday's home meeting with their former club Hull FC.
Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum was charged with a grade A careless high tackle against Leeds Rhinos last Thursday.
No action was taken at the time against McIlorum, who has been issued with a one-match penalty notice.
Catalans' Mitchell Pearce, who was sin-binned agianst Leeds, received an official caution for a "careless high tackle (stepped and reaching)".
Other charges were issued to:
Curtis Sironen (St Helens), grade B late hit on passer, one-match penalty notice.
Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils), grade B dangerous contact (other contrary behaviour - leads with feet), one-match penalty notice.
Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), grade A late hit on passer, one match penalty notice.
Caution:
Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors), careless high tackle (initial contact with ball or chest).
