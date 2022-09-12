Three players charged after Leeds Rhinos' play-off win at Catalans Dragons

Dragons props Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa have both been handed a penalty notice, along with stand-off Mitchell Pearce. No Leeds players were charged.

Dudson, playing his final game for Catalans before joining Warrington Wolves, was sent-off following a clash with Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer and has been charged with a grade C butt.

He has been suspended for three matches and Napa, who was penalised but not shown a card, received a two-game penalty notice for a grade B high tackle.

Gil Dudson, the Catalans player on the left of the picture, is sent-off by referee James Child during Rhinos' play-off win in Perpignan. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Pearce, who was sin-binned in each half, was handed a one-match penalty notice after being charged with grade B disputing a decision.

No further action was taken against Catalans hooker Michael McIlorum following a yellow card in the second half.

Meanwhile the RFL have received reports into crowd behaviour at the end of the game when match officials, pitchside media and Rhinos players were pelted with beer and objects thrown from the main strand.