Three players charged after Leeds Rhinos' play-off win at Catalans Dragons
Three players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following Leeds Rhinos' stormy play-off win at Catalans Dragons.
Dragons props Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa have both been handed a penalty notice, along with stand-off Mitchell Pearce. No Leeds players were charged.
Dudson, playing his final game for Catalans before joining Warrington Wolves, was sent-off following a clash with Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer and has been charged with a grade C butt.
He has been suspended for three matches and Napa, who was penalised but not shown a card, received a two-game penalty notice for a grade B high tackle.
Most Popular
-
1
Organised football given return date following Queen's death but Leeds United fixture remains off
-
2
Leeds United fans applaud new signing’s ‘day at the office’ as new video emerges
-
3
Premier League clubs meeting with police as another Leeds United fixture at risk of postponement
-
4
Leeds United's £50 million difference compared to Premier League rivals after transfer spree
-
5
‘Urgent’ Leeds United talks held over Man United clash as Whites ‘continue’ in double transfer pursuit
Pearce, who was sin-binned in each half, was handed a one-match penalty notice after being charged with grade B disputing a decision.
No further action was taken against Catalans hooker Michael McIlorum following a yellow card in the second half.
Meanwhile the RFL have received reports into crowd behaviour at the end of the game when match officials, pitchside media and Rhinos players were pelted with beer and objects thrown from the main strand.
The governing body’s compliance department are now investigating.