Three is the magic number as Featherstone Rovers stage two-day programme

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ LD Nutrition Stadium will stage three games over this coming weekend.

Rovers will face National Conference champions Hunslet Club Parkside on Saturday (1pm) in the opening game of a double-header which will also see Hunslet take on Halifax (3pm).

Ryan Carr.

The stadium is back in use on Sunday for Hull KR’s pre-season game against Widnes Vikings (2pm).

That has been switched to Featherstone as the Robins’ KCOM Craven Park is still closed following the collapse of a floodlight in November.

Rovers are hopeful coach Ryan Carr and the club’s Papua New Guinean signings will arrive at Featherstone by the end of this week.

The 20-14 defeat at Dewsbury Rams three days ago followed a 56-0 loss to Castleford Tigers in Rovers’ opening match, but reserve boss Paul March, who has been taking charge of the team while Carr is away, believes better things are just around the corner.

Paul March.

“Our backline is still in PNG, but they are on the plane on the 10th,” March confirmed.

“Speaking to Ryan on the phone, he is building for round one.

“We will take positives [from last weekend’s game], we’ll have a look again and go again this weekend.”

Rovers’ final game in the Yorkshire Cup tournament will be away to Halifax on Sunday, January 20.