Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Three in, one out for visitors as squads are named for Super League derby
Three first-choice players have been recalled to Leeds Rhinos’ squad for Thursday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity.
Centre Harry Newman, who has yet to play this season because of a hamstring injury, is included in Rhinos’ initial 21, along with David Fusitu’a.
The winger has missed two games after suffering concussion in the round one loss to Warrington Wolves.
Rhyse Martin is back at the club after compassionate leave and is also in contention after a two-match lay-off.
Jack Broadbent and Corey Johnson are vying for a place in the matchday 17, but Alex Mellor (concussion) drops out from the team which lost to Catalans Dragons last Thursday.
Trinity are without ex-Leeds players Corey Hall and Thomas Minns from the team which lost to St Helens last week, along with Tom Lineham.
Mason Lino could make his first appearance of the season and Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Croft, Sid Adebiyi, Yusuf Aydin, Isaac Shaw and Lewis Murphy are also in contention for a call up.
The game will be refereed by Chris Kendall.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Walker, Fusitu’a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Johnson, Tindall.
Wakefield Trnity’s initial squad is: Jowitt, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Battye, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Whitbread, Batchelor, Kay, Croft, B Walker, Audin, Adebiyi, Bowes, Murphy, Shaw, Fifita.
