Three back and two ruled out as Leeds Rhinos squad named to face Huddersfield Giants
Leeds Rhinos have three first-choice players back in contention for Wednesday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, but two injury victims drop out.
Captain and hooker Kruise Leeming is included in a 21-man squad for the first time since suffering a stress fracture in a foot against Hull at the start of July.
Winger/centre Tom Briscoe is in contention following the ankle damage he sustained against Toulouse Olympique four months ago and wing David Fusitu’a is available after a two-match ban.
Half-back Jack Sinfield, hooker Corey Johnson and prop Muizz Mustapha, who weren’t selected for last Friday’s win over Warrington Wolves, retain their place in the squad.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings and match pictures as Whites blitz Blues
-
2
'Totally cheap and unnecessary' - Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel not crediting Leeds United for Elland Road win
-
3
Leeds United fans deliver 'split' verdict on Whites win against Chelsea
-
4
Leeds United 'reject new bid' in excess of £20m for in-form attacker despite improved offer
-
5
'Americans can play too' - Leeds United star's defiant message after Chelsea win
But loose-forward Cameron Smith is ruled out with a leg problem suffered against Warrington and winger Liam Tindall (thumb) also drops out.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Johnson, Mustapha, Sinfield, Hardaker.