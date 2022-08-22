Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain and hooker Kruise Leeming is included in a 21-man squad for the first time since suffering a stress fracture in a foot against Hull at the start of July.

Winger/centre Tom Briscoe is in contention following the ankle damage he sustained against Toulouse Olympique four months ago and wing David Fusitu’a is available after a two-match ban.

Half-back Jack Sinfield, hooker Corey Johnson and prop Muizz Mustapha, who weren’t selected for last Friday’s win over Warrington Wolves, retain their place in the squad.

Kruise Leeming in possession, with Cameron Smith on his shoulder. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But loose-forward Cameron Smith is ruled out with a leg problem suffered against Warrington and winger Liam Tindall (thumb) also drops out.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Johnson, Mustapha, Sinfield, Hardaker.

Tom Briscoe. Picture by Steve Riding.