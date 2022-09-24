Rhinos will travel with a strong squad, including half-back Jack Sinfield, but winger Neil Tchamambe and forward Jack Johnson have both been ruled out.

“Jack has got ligament damage in a toe and Neil got concussed,” coach Chev Walker confirmed.

“It was a delayed one, there was no problem in the game, but it came bad the day after. It is a crying shame for them, they’ve both been really good for us this year, but it gives the lads a bit more inspiration to get out there and do it for them.

Concussion has ruled winger Neil Tchamambe out of Rhinos' under-18s Grand Final.Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos/Varley Picture Agency.

“They’ve spoken about that themselves, rather than it coming from me and it gives an opportunity to Kyden Frater and Elliot Whitaker who’ll come in.”

Rhinos finished second in the table, behind Saints on points difference. It is Leeds’ first academy final for four years.

With the senior teams meeting on Saturday in the Betfred Super League title decider, Walker reckons it’s an exciting weekend for the club.

Walker was an academy champion with Rhinos as a player before going on to win a Super League Grand Final and he said: “I remember it fondly.

Jack Sinfield is in Rhinos' initial squad for Old Trafford, but will play in Sunday's academy Grand Final. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“At that moment in time, it is the biggest game of their lives and they have worked so hard for it all year, that’s the biggest thing. It’s about getting out there and performing and not choking.”

Rhinos’ only meeting with Saints this year was a 42-24 away defeat in June. Only Bradford Bulls and Saints have beaten Leeds this year, but Walker recalled: “We played with two full-backs in the halves and a really disjointed team.

“It was a tough one, but we have been building and we are a miles better team now than we were then. It should be a good challenge and a good contest

Rhinos’ 19-player squad is: Aldridge, Brennan-Jones, Edgell, Frater, Gatus, Gilmore, Higgins, Littlewood, Lumb, McSwiney, B Morgan, K Morgan, Proud, Robinson, Shaw, Sinfield, Smith, Tuohey, Whitaker.