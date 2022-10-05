The fixture is the Kiwis’ only warm-up game in this country before the tournament begins a week later.

And with some of the squad having been out of action since the NRL regular season finished a month ago, the New Zealand Warriors star insists a good tussle with Rhinos is vital to their hopes of lifting the silverware at Old Trafford on November 19.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Nicoll-Klokstad, 27, said. “A lot of us haven’t played footy for a while and this is a really good opportunity for us as a team to build our foundation and help us with our World Cup campaign.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, with ball, during a New Zealand training session at Rhinos' Kirkstall headquarters. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“This is not really a warm-up game for us, it is something we are taking very seriously and something that will help us get that end result we want.”

The Kiwis are among the favourites to win the World Cup, but Nicoll-Klokstad is expecting Rhinos to prove tough opposition.

He said: “I’ve known for a little while that Leeds are a heavyweight of the Super League.

“For us to be able to come over here and test ourselves against them, it is going to be pretty cool. It is a club with so much history and culture, it is exciting.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, right, training with the Kiwis at Rhinos' Kirkstall base. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We have done a bit of recovery in the stadium, taking in all the history and achievements of the club and the past players.

“I’ve known of the club for a long time so to be able to come over here and play against the Leeds Rhinos, it’s a really good occasion and one I am looking forward to.”

Nicoll-Klokstad played at Canberra Raiders with Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer and revealed: “I used to see Super League games here and there and obviously they are a really successful club.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad during a New Zealand training session at Rhinos' Kirkstall base. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I remember players like Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow, seeing those boys running around. It is pretty cool to see what they have done for the club.”

The Kiwis begin their World Cup campaign against Lebanon in Warrington, face Jamaica at Hull and return to Headingley to play Ireland.

Saturday will be the first time Nicoll-Klokstad has played in front of an English crowd and he added: “I am really looking forward to that.

“I have heard the crowds here are different to back home. One of the coaches was saying 12,000 here is like 30,000. I am really looking forward to that, it is an experience I will cherish forever.”

While New Zealand are here to win the tournament, Nicoll-Klokstad is making the most of this week in Leeds and looking forward to setting up camp in York for the tournament proper.

“It has been a little bit of a culture shock, it’s different to what I am used to, but I am really enjoying it,” he said of life in the UK.

“It is my first time in England and I am soaking it all up. I feel a bit like a tourist at times, but it is exciting.