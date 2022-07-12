Hardaker limped off in the second half of Rhinos’ 34-20 win over Castleford Tigers three days ago.

He confirmed: “I got a dead leg in the first 10 minutes and it’s one of those that gets worse and worse, unfortunately.”

Hardaker said: “I knew as soon as I did it what it was. I tried to carry on in the second half, but I couldn’t run.

“With a dead leg, it could be all right for this week or it could be a few weeks, I’m not sure.

“Hopefully the swelling goes down, but they are weird injuries.

“It’s unfortunate, but I’ll do my best to get it right and we’ll see.

“I’ll do my best to get back as quickly as possible.”

Hardaker has played in Rhinos’ last seven games since rejoining them at the end of April, after being released from his contract at Wigan Warriors.

His second debut was at centre, but he played the next four in his preferred role at full-back before returning to the three-quarters in the wins at Hull and Magic Weekend.

He said: “Everyone knows where I want to play, it’s no big secret, but at the minute - with injuries and stuff - the best thing is for me to play at centre.

“I don’t mind that, not at all - especially when we are winning, it makes it a lot easier.

“I speak to Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] about it nearly every day and it’s not one of those where I am complaining.

“We won [last Saturday], we’ll enjoy that and then prepare for Toulouse and whatever position he picks me, we’ll go with that.”

Hardaker has clearly been enjoying his time back at Leeds, where he had a previous spell from 2011-2016, but his future beyond this year is undecided.

“It’s brilliant,” he said of his second spell at Rhinos.

“All the lads have been great and there’s a bit of a buzz round the club.

“Rohan has come in and changed quite a bit and everyone’s really enjoying it.

“We have a goal in mind for what we want to do this year, we’ll keep turning up and hopefully we’ll get in the top six and see where that takes us.”

Hardaker rejoined Leeds on a contract until the end of this season and revealed: “There’s been some talks behind the scenes, but I am just looking at it week to week and as long as I am playing well, I’m sure my future will sort itself out.”

Rhinos have climbed top seventh in Betfred Super League, three points behind Castleford Tigers and Hull, but Hardaker admitted there’s still some hard work to be done.

“Three weeks ago everyone was saying we were fighting relegation, then a couple of wins and your up near the six,” he noted.

“We know what kind of league it is this year.

"Toulouse played really well against Wakefield and that’s going to be a tough fixture for us.