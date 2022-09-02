Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parksiders are sixth in the table going into the final round of the league season, two points ahead of seventh-placed Oldham, who have a better for and against.

League leaders Keighley Cougars have already secured a place in the Championship next year and the teams from second to sixth will play off for the other promotion spot.

A draw would be good enough for Hunslet, whose last win was at home to London Skolars in July.

Hunslet's on-loan Jamaica international Ross Peltier, left, has returned to Dewsbury Rams. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Hunslet led 20-12 midway through last week’s 32-20 home defeat by Doncaster, but coach Alan Kilshaw is confident they can put an 80-minute performance together when it really matters.

He said: “It’s an exciting game to be involved in.

“These are the matches we all work towards and look forward to throughout the year.

“We need to continue our effort from the first 40 minutes last week and do it for 80 this time. That’s a big thing for us.”

Jimmy Watson is one of several Hunslet players ruled out for the rest of this season. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet - who drew with Oldham at South Leeds Stadium in April - are without veteran winger Wayen Reittie who suffered a calf muscle injury against Doncaster.

On-loan prop Ross Peltier has returned to Dewsbury Rams after a scan revealed a torn cartilage in a knee.

Captain Duane Straughier (broken arm), full-back Jimmy Watson (knee) and hooker Cam Berry (broken hand) have also been ruled out for the test of this season.

Kilshaw insisted: “We have been building our game over the last few weeks - not without some disruptions and adversity - but Oldham are in the same boat as us with injuries and bumps and bruises.

Hunslet's coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“It’s about the 17 who take the field for Hunslet and not the lads who can’t.

“We are aware of the implications of the result, but our focus through the week has been on our process.

“The group is ready to win and knows what effort is needed to do that on Sunday afternoon.”

Hunslet: from Render, Mossop, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, O’Hanlon, Paga, Carr, Moran, Hallett, Doyle, Walker, Jones, Beharrell, Hird, Oakley, Greenwood, Milthorpe, Stroud.

Referee: Cameron Worsley (Castleford).