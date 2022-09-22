'The best is yet to come': Leeds Rhinos ace Cameron Smith's prediction

With captain Kruise Leeming on the bench and his deputy Ash Handley injured, Smith led the team out for last week’s Betfred Super League semi-final win at Wigan Warriors.

That was reward for an outstanding personal season which will end at Old Trafford when Rhinos face St Helens in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Smith’s form, primarily as a ball-handling loose-forward, has been crucial in Rhinos’ climb from relegation danger to the title decider, but he reckons he is nowhere near his peak.

Richie Myler, Cameron Smith and James Bentley celebrate at full-time in Rhinos' semi-final win over Wigan. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I think there’s more to come,” Smith said. “I am just finding my feet in the role I’ve got now and being able to play with the ball, I feel the best is yet to come.”

As a team, Rhinos are also a work in progress, but have come a long way since the early months of this season, when only points difference was keeping them off the foot of the table.

They have been transformed under coach Rohan Smith and his playing namesake admitted preparing for a Grand Final “doesn’t seem real”.

Smith wasn’t selected when Rhinos won the Challenge Cup at Wembley two years ago and said: “I have dreamed of these moments my whole life.

Cameron Smith is tackled by Wigan's Patrick Mago in the semi-final last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We have got a special group and it will be amazing to go to Old Trafford. It’s the polar opposite of where we were months ago and credit to the coaching staff and the boys for believing in Rohan’s process and the philosophies he has brought in.

“It has really flipped around, the lads are just having fun and all playing with a smile on their face. It is something special to be part of.”

Saints are bidding to become the first team to win four successive Grand Finals, having equalled Rhinos’ record of three. They have more big-game experience, but Smith reckons Leeds are battle-hardened.

Their poor start meant they were playing catch-up all season and one more defeat would have ended their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.

Cameron Smith on the attack for Rhinos at Hull KR last month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We have been playing knockout footy for a number of weeks so nothing changes for us,” Smith said. “We will approach it as we have every other game. We will speak about the occasion and make sure the emotion doesn’t get the better of us.”

The semi-final was Rhinos’ 11th win from their last 13 games and came in front of 4,000 travelling fans.

A first trip to Old Trafford since 2017 has created massive interest and Smith reckons Leeds’ supporters will have a crucial role to play this weekend.

“I am really thankful I play for such a special club with such a special following and such big history in games like this,” he said.

“Part of the reason why we won [last week] was coming out and it feeling like we were at home.