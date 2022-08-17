Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifth-placed Tigers visit Huddersfield Giants, who are two places above them, on Thursday for the first of four games in 17 days to end the regular season.

Coach Lee Radford has been able to name 21 players in his initial squad, one more than opposite number Ian Watson and Fonua reckons the team with the fewest injuries and suspensions will be crowned champions at Old Trafford on September 24.

“It’s going to come down to the depth in your squad and how many bodies you can keep on the paddock,” Fonua predicted.

Tigers' Mahe Fonua. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We play 27 league games and that includes two double-headers.

“That’s not ideal, playing three days apart.

“Every team has got players playing at 80 per cent most weeks so it will come down to who has got the strongest attitude and wants to grit their teeth and get back out there.”

The Samoan, who joined Castleford in pre-season after leaving Hull FC, admitted: “I find that a little bit unfortunate, for fans and some clubs.

Jordan Turner could feature for Tigers for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury four months ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Going into finals footy you want to have the best team out there on the paddock and see the best play against each other.

“Because of how the season has panned out, we probably won’t be able to see that, with so many players injured.”

Tigers have coped better than most and are on course for their first play-off campaign since 2019.

“I don’t think we’ve had the same spine two weeks in a row,” Fonua recalled.

Adam Milner is suspended for Tigers' game at Huddersfield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Credit to our backroom staff, our physios and s and c [strength and conditioning] for managing to get some boys back on the paddock.

“A lot of clubs are going through a bit of an injury crisis at the minute.

“We lost our full-back two weeks in a row and our five-eight the week after, but it is an attitude thing - whoever’s out on the park, everyone’s willing to get the job done.

“Everyone has the same goal and the 17 that goes out each week has been able to achieve that.

“You have got to have depth in your squad because sometimes you go through these stages throughout a season and it can really affect your form.

“There’s a few clubs who have dropped off the radar - both the Hull clubs, FC and KR, have had some big losses and not been able to catch back up again.

“We have dealt with it okay and hopefully we can continue that going into these last few games.”

Jordan Turner, a former Giants player, has been named in Tigers’ initial squad for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in April.

Jake Mamo and Cheyse Blair are in contention after concussion and Danny Richardson could also return, but Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi are suspended.

Huddersfield Giants: from Leutele, Lolohea, Fages, Hill, Levi, Lawrence, McQueen, Yates, English, Greenwood, Trout, O’Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, L Senior, Russell, I Senior, Mason, Hewitt, King.

Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Richardson, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman, Griffin, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Blair, Martin, Hall, O’Brien, Robb, Qareqare, Mellor.