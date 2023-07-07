Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Surprise choice at stand-off in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for trip to Salford Red Devils

After two weeks of stability – and good performances – coach Rohan Smith will have to make a change to Leeds Rhinos’ spine when they visit Salford Red Devils on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 18:31 BST

Stand-off Blake Austin, Sky TV’s man of the match in the wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves, will serve a one-match ban.

Specialist half Jack Sinfield is on England academy duty in France so someone will have to play out of position and the options include full-back Richie Myler, centre/second-row Rhyse Martin, loose-forward Cameron Smith and regular replacement hooker Corey Johnson.

With Leeds having played well in the last couple of games, Smith may want to keep changes to a minimum, especially in the spine. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

He may well be switched into the halves, but Leeds have won their last two games - and looked better-balanced - with Myler in his squad number role of full-back.

1. Scrum-half: Richie Myler

Has been very good since he returned from a long injury layoff two weeks ago.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Another player in good form and went well at centre last time out, though where he plays might depend on who's selected at full-back.

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald

Has impressed at centre and is likely to stay there during Harry Newman's layoff.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

