After two weeks of stability – and good performances – coach Rohan Smith will have to make a change to Leeds Rhinos’ spine when they visit Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Stand-off Blake Austin, Sky TV’s man of the match in the wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves, will serve a one-match ban.

Specialist half Jack Sinfield is on England academy duty in France so someone will have to play out of position and the options include full-back Richie Myler, centre/second-row Rhyse Martin, loose-forward Cameron Smith and regular replacement hooker Corey Johnson.

With Leeds having played well in the last couple of games, Smith may want to keep changes to a minimum, especially in the spine. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

1 . Scrum-half: Richie Myler He may well be switched into the halves, but Leeds have won their last two games - and looked better-balanced - with Myler in his squad number role of full-back.

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a Has been very good since he returned from a long injury layoff two weeks ago.

3 . Centre: Nene Macdonald Another player in good form and went well at centre last time out, though where he plays might depend on who's selected at full-back.

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin Has impressed at centre and is likely to stay there during Harry Newman's layoff.