Surprise choice at stand-off in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for trip to Salford Red Devils
Stand-off Blake Austin, Sky TV’s man of the match in the wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves, will serve a one-match ban.
Specialist half Jack Sinfield is on England academy duty in France so someone will have to play out of position and the options include full-back Richie Myler, centre/second-row Rhyse Martin, loose-forward Cameron Smith and regular replacement hooker Corey Johnson.
With Leeds having played well in the last couple of games, Smith may want to keep changes to a minimum, especially in the spine. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.