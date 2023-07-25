Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Super League title race: rating Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC and others' chances of Grand Final win

With eight rounds remaining, the Betfred Super League title race is wide open.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST

At least nine teams – and possibly 10th-placed Huddersfield Giants – still have their sights set on the play-offs, which lead to a Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 14.

Here’s how the odds of Grand Final victory look for all 12 clubs ahead of Super League round 20.

Now out of the Cup, all Saints' eggs are in the Grand Final basket. They are 15/8 favourites to retain their Super League crown. (Picture: Saints' Konrad Hurrell is tackled by Leigh’s Lachlan Lam in last week's Cup semi-final.)

1. St Helens

Now out of the Cup, all Saints' eggs are in the Grand Final basket. They are 15/8 favourites to retain their Super League crown. (Picture: Saints' Konrad Hurrell is tackled by Leigh’s Lachlan Lam in last week's Cup semi-final.) Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The French side are top of the table, but second-favourites to win at Old Trafford, at 11/4. (Picture: Matt Ikuvalu and Tom Davies celebrate Catalans' win at Wigan.)

2. Catalans Dragons

The French side are top of the table, but second-favourites to win at Old Trafford, at 11/4. (Picture: Matt Ikuvalu and Tom Davies celebrate Catalans' win at Wigan.) Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Wigan are third in the table and have only Super League to play for. They are a 7/2 shot to win the title. (Picture: Jake Wardle looks battered and dejected after Wigan's cup semi-final loss to Hull KR.)

3. Wigan Warriors

Wigan are third in the table and have only Super League to play for. They are a 7/2 shot to win the title. (Picture: Jake Wardle looks battered and dejected after Wigan's cup semi-final loss to Hull KR.) Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The early-season pace-setters are down to fifth in the table and in danger of dropping out of the play-offs if results don't pick up. They are joint-fourth favouites to win the Grand Final, at 8/1. (Picture shows Warrington's Peter Mata’utia.)

4. Warrington Wolves

The early-season pace-setters are down to fifth in the table and in danger of dropping out of the play-offs if results don't pick up. They are joint-fourth favouites to win the Grand Final, at 8/1. (Picture shows Warrington's Peter Mata’utia.) Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

