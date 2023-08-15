Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Super League title race: assessing Leeds Rhinos, Wigan, St Helens and others' chances of Grand Final glory

The Super League title race is getting harder to call.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 18:47 BST

With six rounds left, the top-four is virtually done and dusted, but six clubs are battling for the final two places in the play-offs.

Catalans Dragons are closing in on the league leaders’ shield, but there is no longer a clear favourite for victory at Old Trafford on October 14.

Here’s how the odds of Grand Final victory look for all 12 clubs ahead of Super League round 22, which begins on Friday.

The current league leaders are 2/1 join favourites to win at Old Trafford. Picture shows Matt Whitley celebrating after scoring against Warrington.

1. Catalans Dragons

The current league leaders are 2/1 join favourites to win at Old Trafford.

The defending champions are 2/1 joint-favourites for a fifth successive Grand Final win. Picture shows Jack Welsby celebrating after scoring in last week's win over Huddersfield.

2. St Helens

The defending champions are 2/1 joint-favourites for a fifth successive Grand Final win.

Now up to second in the table, Wigan are 3/1 to lift the trophy. Picture shows Abbas Miski, Tyler Dupree and Liam Marshall are the recent win over Hull KR.

3. Wigan Warriors

Now up to second in the table, Wigan are 3/1 to lift the trophy.

Fresh from their Challenge Cup triumph, Leigh are 7/1 to complete the double. Picture shows Leigh players with the Cup in front of their fans at Wembley last week.

4. Leigh Leopards

Fresh from their Challenge Cup triumph, Leigh are 7/1 to complete the double.

