Super League title race: assessing Leeds Rhinos, Wigan, St Helens and others' chances of Grand Final glory
The Super League title race is getting harder to call.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 18:47 BST
With six rounds left, the top-four is virtually done and dusted, but six clubs are battling for the final two places in the play-offs.
Catalans Dragons are closing in on the league leaders’ shield, but there is no longer a clear favourite for victory at Old Trafford on October 14.
Here’s how the odds of Grand Final victory look for all 12 clubs ahead of Super League round 22, which begins on Friday.
1 / 3