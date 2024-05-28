Going into round 13 – of 27 – three teams are tied at the top of the ladder and only two points separate first from fifth. It is equally tight at the bottom, with two clubs battling to avoid the wooden spoon. That makes Super League 2024 the most evenly-contested competition in years, even if some big clubs have so far failed to live up to the pre-season hype. Here’s how the table is predicted to look in September, after all the regular rounds are completed.