Super League table predicted: where Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull KR and others set to finish

By Peter Smith
Published 28th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Super League is approaching the half way point and the race for top spot is wide open.

Going into round 13 – of 27 – three teams are tied at the top of the ladder and only two points separate first from fifth. It is equally tight at the bottom, with two clubs battling to avoid the wooden spoon. That makes Super League 2024 the most evenly-contested competition in years, even if some big clubs have so far failed to live up to the pre-season hype. Here’s how the table is predicted to look in September, after all the regular rounds are completed.

Just one win so far and currently bottom on points difference. Title odds 2500/1.

1. 12th: London Broncos

10 successive losses in all competitions, one win this year and second from bottom in the table. Title odds: 1500/1.

2. 11th: Hull FC

Third from bottom, but seven points from their last six league games. Title odds: 1000/1.

3. 10th: Castleford Tigers

Sixth at the moment, but expected to fade. Title odds: 66/1.

4. Ninth: Salford Red Devils

Currently eighth, four poiunts outside the play-offs. Totle odds: 50/1.

5. Eighth: Huddersfield Giants

Seventh at the moment, two points adrift of sixth place. Ttle odds: 50/1.

6. Seventh: Leeds Rhinos

