Going into round 13 – of 27 – three teams are tied at the top of the ladder and only two points separate first from fifth. It is equally tight at the bottom, with two clubs battling to avoid the wooden spoon. That makes Super League 2024 the most evenly-contested competition in years, even if some big clubs have so far failed to live up to the pre-season hype. Here’s how the table is predicted to look in September, after all the regular rounds are completed.
1. 12th: London Broncos
Just one win so far and currently bottom on points difference. Title odds 2500/1. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. 11th: Hull FC
10 successive losses in all competitions, one win this year and second from bottom in the table. Title odds: 1500/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. 10th: Castleford Tigers
Third from bottom, but seven points from their last six league games. Title odds: 1000/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ninth: Salford Red Devils
Sixth at the moment, but expected to fade. Title odds: 66/1. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Eighth: Huddersfield Giants
Currently eighth, four poiunts outside the play-offs. Totle odds: 50/1. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Seventh: Leeds Rhinos
Seventh at the moment, two points adrift of sixth place. Ttle odds: 50/1. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
