In an interview on stage at last week’s competition launch, one of the first questions new coach Mark Applegarth was asked was: “Are you going to get relegated?”

Trinity are the bookies’ favourites for the drop, but Proctor - who has 289 NRL appearances to his name with Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans - has no doubt Wakefield can upset the odds.

They kick off at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday and Proctor insisted: “The squad is just as skilful, if not more skilful, than any team I’ve played in.”

Trinity signing Kevin Proctor. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “It is more about mindset for them, having the confidence they can go out and beat some of these bigger teams and bigger clubs.

“I know some of them have been so successful for so long, but if you want to beat them you have to think you can beat them first.

“I’ll be using my experience to try and instil some confidence in some of these young guys, so they know they are not here just to make up the numbers, they are here to compete and do it consistently, week-in, week-out.”

A tough start sees Trinity face all of last season’s top six within the opening seven rounds of the campaign.

Samisoni Langi pictured scoring for Catalans against Wakefield last February. A year later, he has swapped sides. Picture by Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

It will be a baptism of fire for Proctor as he tastes Super League for the first time and he is under no illusions about the level of his new competition.

“I’ve had the pleasure to play against some of England’s best players with New Zealand,” he recalled.

“I know the standard is going to be great, because England has got a great side and there’s a lot of quality players over here.

“I don’t doubt that for a second, but it is going to be a new challenge, I guess - different conditions and different fields.

Former Trinity winger Tom Johnstone could make his competitive debut for Catalans against his previous club. Picture by Laurent Selles/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

“I suppose that plays a part, but I don’t think the quality is going to be any different [to the NRL].”

Proctor impressed in Trinity’s pre-season games and reckons he has settled in nicely to life at his new club.

“It has been an experience because I’ve never trained with so many clothes on before,” he joked.

“It has been good, everyone has been so welcoming, at the club and in Wakefield and I am looking forward to the season starting.”

Proctor is one of four signings in contention for a competitive debut on Friday, with Renouf Antoni, Morgan Smith and Samisoni Langi - who joined Trinity from Catalans - also included Applegarth’s 21-man squad.

Former Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is one of five recruits in Catalans’ 21, alongside centre/stand-off Adam Keighan and prop Siua Taukeiaho, both from Sydney Roosters, ex-Toulouse Olympique front-rower Romain Navarrete and second-rower manu Ma’u who was at Hull FC last season.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Taufua, Hall, Lyne, Lineham, Gaskell, Lino, Battye, Whitbread, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Kay, Antoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Smith, Langi, Butler, Murphy, Eseh.

Catalans Dragons: from Mourgue, Davies, Keighran, Laguerre, Pearce, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Goudemand, Navarrete, Rouge, Chan, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Johnstone, Scimone, Ma’u, Tison, Zenon.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).