The West Yorkshire rivals will go head to head at Headingley on Saturday, September 3, in the final round of the Betfred Super League regular season.

With four games left, Tigers are fifth in the table, one point and a single place ahead of Leeds, who occupy the final play-off place.

Hull KR and Hull FC aren’t mathematically out of the hunt and third-bottom Warrington Wolves could still snatch sixth place, if they win all their remaining matches and Leeds suffer four successive defeats.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, left, with Tigers boss Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But, realistically, Tigers, Rhinos and seventh-placed Salford are battling for the final two play-off spots.

Salford, who have a tough trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, are a point behind Leeds and two adrift of Castleford, who they visit in the penultimate round of the league season.

As well as facing each other in round 27, Rhinos and Tigers have two of their final three opponents in common, with both set to play Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves for the third time this term.

The final four rounds are all loop fixtures, repeating a game from earlier in the season, which isn’t particularly encouraging for Tigers.

Rhinos' Matt Prior is congratulated after scoring against Castleford at Magic Weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Before travelling to Headingley, they visit Huddersfield and Warrington and have a home game against Salford - all matches they lost earlier in the campaign.

But, Tigers won at Leeds in the Challenge Cup and on home turf in Super League, before defeat on neutral ground at July’s Magic Weekend.

Leeds drew at home to Huddersfield earlier in the campaign and were beaten by Warrington at Headingley in round one.

Their only remaining away game is at Catalans Dragons, a day short of a month after they hit back from 30-6 behind to win there in golden-point extra-time.

Rhinos celebrate their epic comeback win at Catalans last month. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Castleford - who are on the road for three of their remaining fixtures - and Leeds could both have a top-six finish wrapped up before their round 27 meeting, which would then probably be a shootout for fifth spot.

That, though, might be a poisoned chalice. If Catalans Dragons remain in fourth, they would be at home to the fifth-placed finishers - potentially meaning a fourth trip to France for Rhinos in less than two months.

At the bottom of the table, two wins from their last three matches – both against top-six teams – have left Trinity on the brink of safety.

They are four points ahead of bottom club Toulouse, with a better points difference.

Here’s who all 12 teams face over the final four rounds.

St Helens: August 19, Hull KR (home); August 26, Wigan Warriors (away); August 29, Wakefield Trinity (H); September 3, Toulouse Olympique (H).

Wigan Warriors: August 19, Toulouse Olympique (H); August 26, St Helens (H); August 29, Hull KR (A); September 3, Catalans Dragons (H).

Huddersfield Giants: August 18, Castleford Tigers (H); August 24, Leeds Rhinos (A); August 29, Warrington Wolves (H); September 2, Wakefield Trinity (H).

Catalans Dragons: August 20, Salford Red Devils (H); August 25, Toulouse Olympique (A); August 29, Leeds Rhinos (H); September 3, Wigan Warriors (A).

Castleford Tigers: August 18, Huddersfield Giants (A); August 25, Warrington Wolves (A); August 29, Salford Red Devils (H); September 3, Leeds Rhinos (A).

Leeds Rhinos: August 19, Warrington Wolves (H); August 24, Huddersfield Giants (H); August 29, Catalans Dragons (A); September 3, Castleford Tigers (H).

Salford Red Devils: August 20, Catalans Dragons (A); August 25, Hull FC (H); August 29, Castleford Tigers (A); September 3, Warrington Wolves (H).

Hull KR: August 19, St Helens (A); August 25, Wakefield Trinity (A); August 29, Wigan Warriors (H); September 3, Hull FC (A).

Hull FC: August 19, Wakefield Trinity (H); August 25, Salford Red Devils (A); August 28, Toulouse Olympique (H); September 3, Hull KR (H).

Warrington Wolves: August 19, Leeds Rhinos (A); August 25, Castleford Tigers (H); August 29, Huddersfield Giants (A); September 3, Salford Red Devils (A).

Wakefield Trinity: August 19, Hull FC (A); August 25, Hull KR (H); August 29, St Helens (A); September 2, Huddersfield Giants (A).