Super League referees named for Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors & others
Chris Kendall will referee Leeds Rhinos’ derby against Castleford Tigers at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Liam Rush is his video assistant.
It will be the fifth time Kendall has been in charge of Rhinos this season, more than any other referee. Aaron Moore has been in the middle for four of Leeds’ matches in 2024, Jack Smith two and Rush, Tom Grant and Liam Moore one each.
This weekend’s Betfred Super League round 13 appointments are: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Ben Thaler (video, Marcus Griffiths); St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Jack Smith (video, Ben Thaler); Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush); Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Liam Moore (Aaron Moore); Salford Red Devils v London Broncos – Liam Rush (video, James Vella).
