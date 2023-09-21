Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Super League referees confirmed, including Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers and St Helens v Hull FC

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s final round of Betfred Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Australian James Vella will be the man in the middle for Friday’s Headingley derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

Vella is originally from Sydney, but has been a full-time RFL official since 2022. He made his top-flight debut in Huddersfield Giants’ win at Hull FC last week.

The 34-year-old was referee for last month’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final when Rhinos were beaten by St Helens at Wembley.

Referee James Vella in action at Wembley during this year's Women's Challenge Cup final between Rhinos and St Helens. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.comReferee James Vella in action at Wembley during this year's Women's Challenge Cup final between Rhinos and St Helens. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com
Referee James Vella in action at Wembley during this year's Women's Challenge Cup final between Rhinos and St Helens. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com

Other appointments for Super League round 27 are: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors – Liam Moore (video ref Marcus Griffiths); Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Tom Grant; St Helens v Hull FC – Ben Thaler; Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons – Jack Smith; Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – Chris Kendall.

