Super League referees confirmed for Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves v Hull KR and others

Referees have been announced for this weekend’s Super League matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th May 2024, 19:04 BST
Super League referee Tom Grant. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Super League referee Tom Grant. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Super League referee Tom Grant. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Tom Grant will take charge of a Leeds Rhinos game for the first time in the 2024 season when they visit Catalans Dragons on Saturday. James Vella is his video assistant.

Chris Kendall and Aaron Moore have both been in the middle for four Rhinos games this year, Jack Smith two and Liam Rush one. Jack Smith will referee Castleford Tigers’ home game against St Helens on Friday.

Appointments for Super League round 11 are: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR - James Vella (video Marcus Griffiths); Castleford Tigers v St Helens - Jack Smith (video Liam Rush); Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils - Liam Moore (video Ben Thaler); Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors - Aaron Moore (video Jack Smith); Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos - Tom Grant (video James Vella); London Broncos v Hull FC - Chris Kendall (Liam Moore).

