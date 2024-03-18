Four teams, led by Warrington Wolves and including Wigan Warriors who have a game in hand – are locked together on eight points after five rounds. Leeds Rhinos hold the sixth and final play-offs spot, two competition points adrift of the leaders, but with a for and against of zero. There’s still 22 rounds to be played and here’s how the odds-makers expect the table to look when the league campaign finishes in six months’ time.
1. First: Wigan Warriors
League leaders shield odds: 5/6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Second: St Helens
League leaders shield odds: 5/2. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Third Warrington Wolves
League leaders shield odds: 7/1. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Fourth: Catalans Dragons
League leaders shield odds: 7/1. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
5. Fifth: Leeds Rhinos
League leaders shield odds: 12/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Sixth: Hull KR
League leaders shield odds: 25/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com