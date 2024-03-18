Four teams, led by Warrington Wolves and including Wigan Warriors who have a game in hand – are locked together on eight points after five rounds. Leeds Rhinos hold the sixth and final play-offs spot, two competition points adrift of the leaders, but with a for and against of zero. There’s still 22 rounds to be played and here’s how the odds-makers expect the table to look when the league campaign finishes in six months’ time.