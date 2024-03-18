Super League predicted table: where Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and others expected to finish

A month into the campaign, only one Super League team has a 100 per cent winning record and two are yet to get off the mark.
By Peter Smith
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 14:54 GMT

Four teams, led by Warrington Wolves and including Wigan Warriors who have a game in hand – are locked together on eight points after five rounds. Leeds Rhinos hold the sixth and final play-offs spot, two competition points adrift of the leaders, but with a for and against of zero. There’s still 22 rounds to be played and here’s how the odds-makers expect the table to look when the league campaign finishes in six months’ time.

League leaders shield odds: 5/6.

1. First: Wigan Warriors

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

League leaders shield odds: 5/2.

2. Second: St Helens

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

League leaders shield odds: 7/1.

3. Third Warrington Wolves

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

League leaders shield odds: 7/1.

4. Fourth: Catalans Dragons

Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

League leaders shield odds: 12/1.

5. Fifth: Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

League leaders shield odds: 25/1.

6. Sixth: Hull KR

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

