Super League predicted table: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves rise, Wigan Warriors lose ground

After four rounds, the Super League table has an unfamiliar look, with last year’s Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos and St Helens both in the bottom half.

By Peter Smith
9 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:18pm

It’s early days yet and both those sides are tipped to climb the ladder as the campaign goes on, but the bookies have low expectations for Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity. Here’s how the predicted table looks

Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival show their disappointment at a second successive defeat, but Saints remain the bookies' favourites. Odds to finish top: 7/4.

1. St Helens

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

After four successive wins, Warrington lead the current table and are now tipped to finish the regular season is second place. Odds to finish top: 11/4.

2. Warrington Wolves

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Two losses in four games have dented the bookies' confidence in Wigan who have slipped a place to third on the predicted table. Odds to finish top: 3/1.

3. Wigan Warriors

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

With four wins from four, Catalans are now up to fourth in the predicted table. Odds to finish top: 7/1.

4. Catalans Dragons

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

