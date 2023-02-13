Betfred Super League kicks off this week and the latest odds are in.
Despite losing three of their four pre-season games, Leeds Rhinos have moved up a place on the predicted table, according to the competition sponsors’ odds.
Here’s how Betfred expect the 2023 ladder to look after 27 rounds, with each side’s odds to lift the league leaders’ shield.
1. St Helens
Betfred reckon Saints will do it again and retain the league leaders' shield. Odds to finish top: 2/1.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Wigan Warriors
Matt Peet was coach of the year after guiding Wigan to second place on the table last season, his first in charge and it'll be the same again this year, the bookies say. Odds to finish top: 10/3.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Warrington Wolves
Last year was disastrous for Warrington who finished second from bottom. They are tipped for a much better campaign this tim, as joint third favourites for the leaders' shield. Odds to finish top: 7/1.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Leeds Rhinos
Pre-season results were disappointing, but Rhinos - including signings like James McDonnell, pictured - are still rated as joint third favourites for first place. Odds to finish top: 7/1.
Photo: Steve Riding