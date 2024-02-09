Super League players to watch: here's 1 key man from every team including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and St Helens

6 . Leeds Rhinos: Matt Frawley

Stand-off Brodie Croft is Rhinos’ star addition and the former Man of Steel is a match-winner, but for him to do his thing he needs a half-back partner who can take the organisational weight off his shoulders. Frawley had a tough season in Super League with Huddersfield five years ago, but is a better, more mature player now and has as point to prove. Photo: Steve Riding