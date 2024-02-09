Super League players to watch: here's 1 key man from every team including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and St Helens

Big names - including ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson, former Australia and New South Wales pivot Matt Moylan and New Zealand international back Peta Hiku have joined the competition from the NRL and there have been some big domestically. Here we pick out one key player from all 12 Super League teams.
1. Castleford Tigers: Jack Broadbent
The former Leeds Rhinos man was one of the few players to impress for Tigers last term. He will probably start at centre, but can also cover full-back or in the halves and, at 23, is only going to get better. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
2. Catalans Dragons: Tom Johnstone
He may be heading back to his former club Wakefield Trinity next year, but Johnstone’s 28 tries in 2023, which earned him a Man of Steel nomination, played a huge part in Catalans finishing as league and Grand Final runners-up. If he can repeat that, they won’t be far off this time. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
3. Huddersfield Giants: Jake Connor
Giants under-achieved last year and Connor failed to make the expected impact following his move from Hull FC. But he is massively influential when fit and firing and will be hoping for a better campaign with a full pre-season under his belt. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Hull FC: Jake Trueman
It’s fair to say the former Castleford Tigers pivot hasn’t fulfilled his potential yet, but he is only 24 and could still become one of the best in the competition. He was recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury a year ago, but should step up after a full pre-season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Hull KR: Peta Hiku
The New Zealand international scored 10 tries in 11 games for Warrington Wolves in 2017 and can play anywhere in the outside-backs. He was impressive, at full-back, in last weekend’s pre-season game away to Leeds Rhinos and adds more class to the Robins’ squad. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
6. Leeds Rhinos: Matt Frawley
Stand-off Brodie Croft is Rhinos’ star addition and the former Man of Steel is a match-winner, but for him to do his thing he needs a half-back partner who can take the organisational weight off his shoulders. Frawley had a tough season in Super League with Huddersfield five years ago, but is a better, more mature player now and has as point to prove. Photo: Steve Riding