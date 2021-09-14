Brad Dwyer scores Rhinos' try in their defeat at Hull KR five months ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hull KR's win over Tigers last week lifted them to fifth, one place ahead of Leeds and two clear of Castleford.

But wins for Rhinos - against Hull KR - and Tigers this week would see them push the Robins out.

Tigers are at home to Warrington Wolves, who have secured third place on the table, on Thursday night.

If they win that, Tigers will qualify for the play-offs and Rhinos' clash with Hull KR at Emerald Headingley 24 hours later will become sudden death.

If Tigers lose, then Hull KR and Rhinos will both be assured of a top-six finish and the only issue will be whether that is in fifth or sixth spot.

The team finishing in fifth place will travel to Wigan Warriors, who are fourth, on Thursday, September 23 (7.45pm) - 24 hours earlier than originally scheduled.

Warrington will host the sixth-placed team on Friday, September 24, also with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The losing team from those ties will be eliminated, while the winners go through to a knockout semi-final away to either league leaders Catalans Dragons or second-placed St Helens the following weekend.

Catalans will play host to the lowest ranked team left in the competition on Thursday, September 30.

Saints will be at home to the highest-ranked survivors the following day.

The winners of those ties will meet in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 9.