Super League play-offs: how they work, dates, kick-off times as Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR & others go for glory

Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for this season’s top-flight play-offs.

Two full rounds remain in Betfred Super League before the play-offs begin later this month. The leading sides after 27 league rounds will qualify for the post-season series, with the top-two going straight through to the semi-finals, where they will have home advantage.

The teams from third to sixth will take part in the opening round of elimination play-offs in three weeks’ time. They begin on Friday, September 26, when the third-placed team take on the club in sixth. If the table remains unchanged from today (Friday, September 5), that would be Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley.

The Super League champions will be decided at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The following evening, Saturday, September 27, will see the fourth-placed finishers take on the team immediately below them on the table, which is currently Leigh Leopards v St Helens.

Both ties will kick off at 8pm and the winners go through to an away semi-final the following week, with the losers dropping out. The first semi-final is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, when the league leaders - likely to be Hull KR - play host to the lowest-ranked winners from the eliminators. The tie kicks-off at 8pm and the victors go through to the title decider at Old Trafford eight days later.

The other Grand Finalists will be known the following afternoon when the league runners-up - Wigan if the table remains unchanged - are at home against the highest-ranked survivors from the eliminators. That game will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, October 4.

Betfred Super League play-offs.

Elimination ties: Friday, September 6 - third versus sixth (8pm); Saturday, September 27 - fourth v fifth (8pm).

Semi-finals: Friday, October 3 - first v lowest-ranked winner from eliminators (8pm); Saturday, October 4 - second v highest-ranked winner from eliminators (5:30pm).

Grand Final: Saturday, October 11 at Old Trafford (6pm).