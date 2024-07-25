Super League on TV: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos & others, kick-off, channel and live stream details

By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
Leeds Rhinos are back in Thursday night action this week when they kick-off Super League round 19 away to Huddersfield Giants.

The game has been brought forward for 24 hours for exclusive live coverage on Sky Sports. Friday’s huge showdown between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves is Sky’s other exclusive pick for the round.

The four other games will be broadcast live on Sky and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch.

Thursday, July 25: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Friday, July 26: Hull KR v London Broncos (8pm), Sky Sports Arena from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leigh Leopards v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports Mix 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (8pm), Sky Sports Action, from 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 27: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 2.55; Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (6pm), Sky Sports Action from 5.55pm.

