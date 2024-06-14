Super League on TV: channel/live stream details for Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are three games on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday afternoon. All six will be shown live on Sky Sports, with four also featuring on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch.
Friday, June 14: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Action (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Hull K R v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Mix (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Arena (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off).
Saturday, June 15: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.30pm, 3pm kick-off); Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards, Sky Sports Arena (5.30pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, June 16: London Broncos v St Helens, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.
