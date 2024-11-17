Super League Magic Weekend 2025 fixtures confirmed: who Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC etc will play
The event will return to Newcastle’s St James’s Park on Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, with Leeds Rhinos facing St Helens in the final game of day one and a derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity closing the event.
Fixtures have been determined by placings on the 2024 table, with first playing third, second against fourth and so on. Kick-off times will be confirmed when the full Betfred Super League fixture list is revealed at 8am on Thursday.
The Magic Weekend schedule is:
Saturday, May 3 - Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons, Hull KR v Salford Red Devils, St Helens v Leeds Rhinos.
Sunday, May 4 – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC, Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity.
