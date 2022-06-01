Johnson re-joined the Rhinos in July 2021 having taken a step back from the professional game in March 2020.

However, he has now signed a new deal to stay at Headingley until at least the end of the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

A product from the club’s Academy system, Johnson made his first-team debut in the final game of the 2019 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-one-year-old hooker Corey Johnson has signed a new two-year contract with Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Having returned to the professional game last season, he spent time on loan at York City Knights before earning a place in the first-team squad for the 2022 season. He has made two appearances so far this season having been sidelined by a knee injury suffered whilst on dual registration with Bradford Bulls.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 14-years old and it’s where I want to carry on getting experience under my belt,” said Johnson.

“The coaching staff are great, all the boys are great and I can’t think of anywhere else I’d want to be.

“This season has been a little bit of a struggle with injuries.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I missed quite a bit of pre-season and then I’ve just come back from a 10-week injury with my MCL so it’s been a bit up and down in that regard but, otherwise, it’s been really good.

“Just being back in the routine again now and being around the boys is great.

“Rohan Smith has come in and he is really experienced. All of the boys are loving it so I’m getting more and more experience from him and learning everything he has to offer. It’s a boost for my confidence that the club has got faith in me and faith that I can learn and improve still and I am looking forward to the next two seasons and beyond.”

Head coach Smith added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new deal with Corey.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It has been tough for him this season due to injury but he is a smart rugby player who is keen to learn.