Super League half-term report: grading Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and others

Midway through the season, Betfred Super League has an all-Yorkshire bottom-six.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

If there’s no change, none of the county’s clubs would qualify for the play-offs and all four West Yorkshire teams are already out of the Challenge Cup.

There is still a lot of rugby to be played, but some highly-fancied teams have yet to hit their stride and, across the whole competition, consistency has proved elusive.

Here’s how the Yorkshire Evening Post has graded all 12 clubs on their form so far, from a maximum of A-F.

1. Catalans Dragons

Far from perfect, but a couple of wins over Wigan have shown what they are capable of and they deserve top spot at the moment: A-. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

2. Warrington Wolves

It may, or may not, be their year. Daryl Powell’s side started superbly and have hit some bumps in the road, but vastly improved from last season: B+. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

3. Wigan Warriors

Last year’s league runners-up have been good in long patches, but also suffered some costly defeats and aren’t as consistent as coach Matt Peet would like: B. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Leigh Leopards

Not even their most dedicated fan would have tipped the promoted side to do as well as they have, but they are fourth on merit and look capable of at least staying there: A. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

