Super League half-term report: grading Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and others
Midway through the season, Betfred Super League has an all-Yorkshire bottom-six.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST
If there’s no change, none of the county’s clubs would qualify for the play-offs and all four West Yorkshire teams are already out of the Challenge Cup.
There is still a lot of rugby to be played, but some highly-fancied teams have yet to hit their stride and, across the whole competition, consistency has proved elusive.
Here’s how the Yorkshire Evening Post has graded all 12 clubs on their form so far, from a maximum of A-F.
