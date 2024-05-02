Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Qualification for the competition will be determined by a grading system from 2025 onwards. Clubs will be rated on five factors - on-field performance, fandom, finances, stadium and community - with all those graded A and the best ranked B-grade sides going into the elite division.

Seven clubs, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Hull FC, were categorised as A when indicative gradings were revealed last October. The five highest-ranked B-grade clubs were Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants, Toulouse Olympique, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton today (Thursday) revealed clubs will submit data from September 2 to September 30. They will be told their grading under embargo on Tuesday, October 22, with the information to be announced the following day.

Facilities at Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Stadium contributed to their A status in last year's indicative grading. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, the governing body’s director of operations and legal , Robert Hicks, says this season’s crackdown on high tackles is working. Hicks, a former top referee, said over the opening nine rounds of men’s Super League there have been more play-the-balls per match, the speed of play-the-ball has increased and direct contact to the head is down by 67 per cent.

Penalties and red/yellow cards are up, but Hicks said that is “starting to settle”. There were no sin-binnings, dismissals or charges following round nine last weekend and Hicks insisted: “That is nothing to do with a slackening off [by referees], it is because player behaviour is improving.”

Newly-appointed referees boss Phil Bentham confirmed that, with a video referee now in operation at all Super League matches, a captain’s challenge could be introduced to Super League from next year. The process, used in the NRL and the 2022 World Cup, allows teams to query one decision per match, with correct challenges being retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Chris Kendall makes a decision during Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup tie against St Helens at AMT Headingley this season. A captain's call system is being considered for next year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Bentham revealed: “Lots of players and coaches think it’s a great idea. We couldn’t do it [previously] because with two video refs and four games without, we didn’t think it would be a fair playing field. I am working with the NRL to get their feel on it.

“There’s a few critics of it over there and we don’t want to bring something in that they then drop, because internationally that looks foolish. We need to work with them and try to reach an agreement so the international game actually looks like both competitions.”