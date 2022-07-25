Super League form table: How Leeds Rhinos under Rohan Smith compare with rivals including Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC

Surprise appointment Rohan Smith has now been in charge of Leeds Rhinos for a third of a season.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:18 pm

Smith has overseen nine games – out of 27 in the regular Betfred Super League campaign – since becoming Richard Agar’s long-term replacement in May.

He has had similar problems with injuries and suspensions to the previous regime and has faced every team in the competition other than Catalabns Dragons, who Leeds visit this weekend and Hull KR.

So how do Rhinos compare with their 11 top-flight rivals since Smith took charge?

Here’s a form table based on the past nine games.

1. St Helens

Played 9, won 8, drawn 0. Points for 208, against 114. Points difference 94. Points 16.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2. Salford Red Devils

Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3. Points for 261, against 176. Difference 85. Points 12.

Photo: Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com

3. Huddersfield Giants

Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3. Points for 199, against 160. Difference 39. Points 12.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

4. Castleford Tigers

Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3. Points for 222, against 184. Difference 38. Points 12.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

