Smith has overseen nine games – out of 27 in the regular Betfred Super League campaign – since becoming Richard Agar’s long-term replacement in May.

He has had similar problems with injuries and suspensions to the previous regime and has faced every team in the competition other than Catalabns Dragons, who Leeds visit this weekend and Hull KR.

So how do Rhinos compare with their 11 top-flight rivals since Smith took charge?

Here’s a form table based on the past nine games.

1. St Helens Played 9, won 8, drawn 0. Points for 208, against 114. Points difference 94. Points 16. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Salford Red Devils Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3. Points for 261, against 176. Difference 85. Points 12. Photo: Fabrice Rodriguez/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Giants Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3. Points for 199, against 160. Difference 39. Points 12. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Castleford Tigers Played 9, won 6, drawn 0, lost 3. Points for 222, against 184. Difference 38. Points 12. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales