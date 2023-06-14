Super League form table: how Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Wigan, St Helens and others compare over last 7 games
This has been a season of surprises so far in Betfred Super League.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Wakefield Trinity’s victory over Leeds Rhinos means every team is now off the mark and the top two of Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves have both lost four times in 15 rounds.
That is as many as the French side did all year when they topped the table in 2021 and just two fewer than 2022 league leaders St Helens.
Consistency has been hard to come by for all clubs, but some teams are beginning to find form after a slow start while others have faded. Here’s how different the table would look based on the past seven games.