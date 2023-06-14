Super League form table: how Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Wigan, St Helens and others compare over last 7 games

Wakefield Trinity’s victory over Leeds Rhinos means every team is now off the mark and the top two of Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves have both lost four times in 15 rounds.

That is as many as the French side did all year when they topped the table in 2021 and just two fewer than 2022 league leaders St Helens.

Consistency has been hard to come by for all clubs, but some teams are beginning to find form after a slow start while others have faded. Here’s how different the table would look based on the past seven games.

Won 7, lost 0 (WWWWWWW), scored 200, conceded 48, points difference 152, competition points 14.

Won 6, lost 1 (most recent last WWWLWWW), scored 161, conceded 106, points difference 55, competition points 12.

Won 5, lost 2 (LLWWWWW), scored 220, conceded 108, points difference 112, competition points 10.

Won 5, lost 2 (LWLWWWW), scored 175, conceded 102, points difference 73, competition points 10.

Hull FC: Won 4, lost 3 (LWWWLWL), scored 138, conceded 139, points difference -1, competition points 8.

Won 3, lost 4 (WWWLLLL), scored 122, conceded 132, points difference -10, competition points 6.

Won 3, lost 4 (LLWWLLW), scored 125, conceded 159, points difference -34, competition points 6.

Won 3, lost 4 (WWLLWLL), scored 127, conceded 168, points difference -41, competition points 6.

Won 2, lost 5 (WLLWLLL), scored 142, conceded 133, points difference 9, competition points 4.

Won 2, lost 5 (WLLLWLL), scored 96, conceded 174, points difference -78, competition points 4.

Won 1, lost 6 (LLLLLWL), scored 81, conceded 188, points difference -107, competition points 2.