Super League 2026 predicted table: where Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors & others are tipped to finish

Hull KR will go into 2026 as defending Betfred Super League leaders and champions and they are again fancied to do well, though they aren’t favourites for the title. Leeds Rhinos are tipped to improve on this year’s fourth-placed finish and Warrington Wolves are another team expected to be on the up. Wakefield Trinity have again been written-off as play-off contenders - despite sixth spot in 2025 - and the three promoted clubs, York Knights, Toulouse Olympique and Bradford Bulls, will be fighting to avoid the wooden spoon, according to the experts. Here, based on the bookies’ odds, is how the 2026 table is predicted to look.